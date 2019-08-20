Breaking News
HOUSE of ASSEMBLY TRIBUNAL: Group cautions against interference

On 6:31 pmIn Newsby

By Tolulope Oke

A group known as Anambra Youths Vanguard has said that there is a plot to manipulate the upcoming judgment of Anambra State House of Assembly Tribunal sitting in Awka.

The youths said the plan is to scuttle the wish of the people who voted for the choice of candidates irrespective of their political parties following the irregularities that took place during the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, primary election.

AYV said these in a statement made available to journalists in Anambra Tuesday, which was signed by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Nwankwo.

The statement said the state governor and other stakeholders of the party are creating more problems for APGA.

The statement reads:”When APGA had its primaries in October 2018, The party people complained of extortion and imposition of candidate across the South East but they were  ignored.

“My candid advice to the governor is to channel his strength to better things like putting an end to the crisis in the party.”

