He’s trying to take over my life

Dear Bunmi,

After over six months with my boyfriend, I don’t know if I love him as much as when we started going out.

He doesn’t like my friends and he doesn’t like me going out on my own. I know he will be devastated if I finish with him; and his family, who loves me to bits, will feel disappointed.

He is really serious about the relationship and talks all the time about when we get married. Should I get out before it’s too late?

Tobi,by e-mail.

Dear Tobi,

Certainly! Once you have doubts about a relationship, marriage should be the furthest thing on your mind. Don’t forget you’ve only been seeing each other for six months, and after this relatively small amount of time, you’re already having serious doubts.

What you have to do now is listen to those doubts and act on them. If he’s making these demands on you when you’re not sure of him, what will he decide he doesn’t like next when you’re eventually married?

As for his family, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from keeping in touch with them if you really want to. After all, it’s not them you’re dumping, it’s him!

