Gunmen kill Catholic Priest, roast his carcass in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

A Catholic priest with St Peters Catholic Parish, Ahmadu, in Southern Taraba zone, Rev Fr. David Tanko was on Wednesday killed by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that Fr Tanko was said to have been ambushed and killed between Kasuan Haske and Tortse on his way to Ahmadu from Takum.

Spokesman of Taraba state Police Command, DSP David Misal who confirmed the incident via text message described the incident as unfortunate.

The Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari who spoke to newsmen via telephone alleged the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.

The clergy was said to have gone to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the Tiv and Jukun communal conflict before he was killed.

Vanguard recall that for over 4 months, the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun which has led to the death of dozens from both ethnic stocks and countless properties destroyed, had nosedived from Wukari into Donga and Takum local government areas of the state.

Also confirming the incident, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese, Jalingo, Most Rev. Charles Hammawa, condemened the killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko by yet to be identified persons, describing it as brutal.

He said, “we receive.the news of his death with shock. This is sad. The diocese is mourning.

“We have been preaching peace and making efforts to bring both parties in the crisis in the area to round table discussion.

“For a priest who has been preaching peace to be killed in this most gruesome manner is pathetic to say the least because a priest belongs to all.

“The Police authority in the state have promised me that they are investigating the case, we pray that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

“Our basic concern now is to give him a befitting burial. We don’t want any group to go on reprisal. Going on reprisal will only worsen the situation,” he said.

Hammawa also announced that the wake in honour of the priest will hold on Monday, while burial will take place on Tuesday next week at the Diocesean cemetery in Jalingo.

