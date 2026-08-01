Edo govt probes death of factory worker, sue for peace

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State Government has ordered a probe into the death of a worker identified as David Yelsa in a Chinese company known as Rongtai Group of Companies in Utesi community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, which resulted in violence.

In a press statement by the deputy governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, he said he was mandated by Governor Monday Okpebholo to visit the industrial facility and assess the damage, engage both the company’s management and community representatives, and restore calm.

He assured all parties of a thorough government investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the company employee who was a forklift operator.

Company officials said the deceased was fatally injured when the forklift he was operating allegedly developed a fault, overturned at the edge of a culvert and crushed him.

The incident sparked protests by members of the host community, who alleged that the company attempted to remove the deceased’s body from the premises without following due process or informing relevant stakeholders.

The protest later turned violent, with vehicles, equipment and other facilities within the factory vandalised.

During the visit, Idahosa toured the accident scene and the damaged sections of the factory and also met with Chinese expatriate workers, some of whom narrated how they fled during the violence, while one displayed injuries allegedly sustained in the attack.

The Deputy Governor, however, expressed concern over inconsistencies surrounding the accident, questioning why the forklift involved had been removed before investigators arrived and why there were no visible traces of blood or CCTV footage covering the accident location.

Addressing representatives of the company and the host community, Idahosa reiterated the state government’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

“The Executive Governor of Edo State directed me to assess the level of destruction and establish the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While Rongtai remains a major investor contributing significantly to Edo State’s economy and employment, every worker’s life is valuable and must be protected,” he said.

He disclosed that the Ministries of Health, Labour, and Public Safety and Environment would immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the worker’s death, with their findings to be submitted to Governor Okpebholo.

According to him, although preliminary observations had been made during this visit, the government’s final position would be based strictly on the outcome of the official investigation.”

The deputy governor appealed for calm from all parties while the government carried out proper investigation into the matter.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Liu Chang bemoaned the level of destruction suffered by the company as a result of the crisis.

On his part, Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Hon. Ericsson Osawaru, described the relationship between the council and the company as generally cordial, attributing part of the misunderstanding to communication challenges arising from language barriers.

He assured that the local government would continue to support measures that protect both residents and investors.

Speaking for the host community, the Okaighele (Youth Leader), Mr. Osas Airumwona, maintained that residents acted after receiving information that the deceased’s body was allegedly being transported from the factory without the presence of security personnel or members of his family.