Bandits abduct Catholic priest, 10 others, kill three in fresh Kaduna attack

Rev. Fr Nathaniel Asuwaye

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, terrorists in Kaduna State have abducted a Catholic priest and 10 other residents while killing three persons during an attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, who was reportedly taken alongside the other victims in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for prayers for the victims.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State,” he said.

According to Shanet, the attackers stormed the priest’s residence at about 3:20 a.m., with villagers describing the assault as an invasion by armed terrorists.

“Fr. Nathaniel was kidnapped alongside ten other people at Karku. At the time of writing this report, the incident has resulted in the killing of three people, Mr. Jacob Dan’azumi, Mr. Maitala Kaura, and Alhaji Kusari, aside from those abducted,” he added.

The diocese urged priests, Christian faithful, and people of goodwill to pray for the safe release of the abducted victims while also praying for those who lost their lives in the attack.

“The entire Diocese of Kafanchan entrusts them to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of these evildoers,” Shanet stated.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, described the incident as distressing, warning that kidnappings continue to escalate despite efforts to curb the menace.

“This is a sad story; the kidnapping is getting too much. It is unfortunate that the abduction of Christian priests and other citizens remains unabated,” he said.

Hayab, however, expressed hope for the victims’ safe return and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to halt the growing wave of kidnappings and killings.

“We remain hopeful and are praying with the Catholic Church and the parish of the kidnapped priest while calling on security agents to take decisive measures to arrest this growing incident,” he added.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, was yet to respond to inquiries on the incident.