FAKE LICENSE: Police arrest five in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A 25-year old man, Mr. Kingsley Onaro, who was arrested by men of the Delta State Police Command, has revealed how one Rita Ifeanyi, an agent with the state licensing office, had been issuing fake documents for stolen motorcycles.

Onaro and one Aghulor Adoka were apprehended for being in possession of two stolen motorcycles along Abavo Road on  August 12  by  police officers who were on  stop-and-search duty.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who made the disclosure, said: “During interrogation, Kingsley Onaro narrated how he had been going to peoples’ houses in the wee hours of the day to remove motorcycles from where they were parked while the owners were asleep.

“He also mentioned one Odogwu Chukudi who is the middle man and the receiver/seller of the stolen motorcycles, one Blessing Chukudi. She sells the motorcycles after registering them with fake documents.

“One Rita Ifeanyi, an agent with the state licensing office, provides them with fake documents. Currently, 15 motorcycles are at the Owa – Oyibo Division and, so far, six persons have been able to identify their motorcycles even though number plates have been changed. “

