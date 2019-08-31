Ensure EFCC becomes the best, Magu charges commission’s operatives

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has charged operatives of the Commission to diligently carry out their duties in the area of investigation bearing in mind that diligently investigated cases will not only ensure that justice is served but also, enhance the rising profile of EFCC as one of the topmost law enforcement agency in the world.

Magu’s charge came on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a remark made through the South East Zonal Head, Usman Imam during a lecture organised by the zonal office to sensitize operatives on the need to investigate statutory defences, duress and ponzi schemes.

Magu stressed the need for officers to do their due diligence in carrying out investigations so that results of the investigations will be tangible, well grounded and substantial. In his words, “As investigators, thorough investigations, documentation and record keeping is key in making a head way in any investigation. It is important to ask the necessary questions, acquire relevant evidences and even interview witnesses to make a case substantial.”

He emphasized that timeliness is expedient for every good case. ”Presenting evidences timely, that is, within three months of obtaining them makes them valid and proves that the investigator is diligent because such proofs make up the facts of the case. Each investigator should also have full knowledge of the law so as to know their boundaries.”

He also charged his men to always uphold integrity and warned them about compromising cases and the consequences of committing such abominable acts. “Again, I would like to warn you, you might know the law and everything about investigation but once you are compromised, you look and act stupid because reason and logic has deserted you. Always bear in mind that acts of compromise will definitely cost you your job and good name.”

Barr Mainforce Eku Adaka, a prosecutor with the Commission, in the second part of the lecture presented a paper titled: “THE LEGAL IMPERATIVES OF INVESTIGATING DEFENCES RAISED BY SUSPECTS IN THE COURSE OF INVESTIGATING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES”. The paper was divided into three main parts. Part A deals with the Importance/Legal benefits of investigating defences. Part B was on the Need to investigate statutory defences/Duress/ponzi scheme and part C, the paper deals on the burden and standard of proof.

The lecture was part of the Zonal Head’s effort in complementing EFCC Academy’s mandate of training and re-training of staff with a view to building up their capacity to tackle the onerous mandate of fighting crime.



Vanguard