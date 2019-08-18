Ekweremadu’s attack is un-Igbo – Abaribe

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Abia-South senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe has condemned the attack on the former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu by members identified as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Abaribe, who along with two other sureties bailed Nnamdi kanu, frowned at the incident that happened yesterday at Nuremberg, Germany, noting that it was un-Igbo for IPOB members in Germany to treat Ekweremadu that way.

His words, “Obviously this is not how to repay a man, an outstanding leader of men, an unpretentious Igbo leader.

“He has given his all even going as far as deploying his means to arrange for the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, not minding the repercussions to his illustrious political career.

“It is unfortunate. The perpetrators of the attack should know that as the Igbo, we respect elders and reverence our leaders.

“The unwarranted attack is not the character of the Igbo. This is un-Igbo.

“It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers will choose an auspicious occasion where our people are celebrating and showcasing our rich culture to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.

“No, that was not agitation, no right thinking human will identify with such behaviour.

“Yes, Nigeria is going through a horrendous phase, which is a fault line that her leaders, particularly we the Igbo leaders are engaging others to find a lasting solution to.

“Resorting to mob mentality and venting the spleen on our leaders rather creates a vacuum that will leave our people helpless and confused in the circumstance”, he said.

Vanguard