Ekweremadu’s attack: Nigerians abroad disenchanted with govt

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- A former Commissioner in Delta State, Dr Chris Ekiyor, has said the recent attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, in Germany, was a palpable indication that Nigerians in Diaspora were generally dissatisfied with government and politicians at home.

Rather than berate the group, the one-time national president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, who warned that the country was fast moving on the road to Rwanda, said IPoB’s radical approach could be what public officers in the country needed to jolt their senses back to reality.

Speaking to reporters at Asaba, the state capital, Dr Ekiyor said: “The IPoB’s action on Ekweremadu sad as it is, sends a strong signal to the world that the common citizens of Nigeria globally are tired of our domestic ‘demonstrations of craze’ (democrazy).”

“I therefore call on the International Community and their embassies to deny politicians travel visa for holidays and even medical care.

“That way, government will sit up and build our systems to be strong enough to have good hospitals, good schools and roads , and holiday spots like Tinapa , Yankari Game Reseeve , Obudu Cattle Ranch , Kainji Dam, Badagry Slave Trade Museum, National Museum and most national parks will spring back to life.

“The National Assembly needs make a law banning this wasteful travels . We have all it takes to make Nigeria work and work great.

All that is lacking is will power and commitment,” he said.

Ekiyor noted: “Most politicians are in power to feather their nest, this is heart of the matter. i cannot help but agree that some measure of amnesia affects people in power.”

His words: “How do we explain a Federal government that has refused to close down porous borders in the north, which has given unfettered access to bandits from Libya, Mali, Chad and those from Niger to run haywire in our country, Nigeria.”

“How how do you explain the inability to provide 24 hours power supply in a country with so much gas reserves and potential? How do you explain the sudden weakness of a once strong armed forces that led other war-torn African nation to peace and yet cannot squash a common bandit group until it is now a national security matter.

“How do you explain the kind of rag- tag police force we have or the massively corrupt civil service system or the rogue revenue system where the revenue collector makes more money than the state and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation,, NNPC, trade system that leaves the country poorer?

“The president needs to go the whole length on dealing with corruption and restore confidence in the officers and men of Nigeria military, Those who are due to retire must be encouraged to do so , and fresh ideas injected to the tactical combat and you will see results.

“We cannot have bandits and terrorists exercising some rights in collaboration with our government. This conflict, if not properly handled, will destroy our country as citizens will resort to self help . Time is of essence,” he stated.

Vanguard