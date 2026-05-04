Kwara Police clarify detention of minor

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging the unlawful detention of a minor in Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.



In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi, the Command described the viral video as misleading and urged the public to disregard it.



“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to categorically refute a misleading video currently circulating on social media, which alleges the unlawful detention of a minor in Arandun community,” the statement read.



The Command explained that the incident stemmed from a case of housebreaking and theft reported on April 30, 2026, at the Arandun Police Division.



According to the statement, the principal suspect, Timothy Aransiola (male, 19), had been placed on the division’s watchlist but fled after the report was made.



It added that intelligence later revealed that the suspect was being harboured by his 16-year-old sister, Esther Aransiola, who allegedly assisted him in evading arrest.



“She was taken into custody for aiding and abetting a suspect with intent to obstruct lawful arrest,” the police said, adding that she was cautioned, her statement recorded, and later released to her guardian on bond.



The Command stressed that the teenager was not unlawfully detained, contrary to claims in the viral video, describing the narrative as inaccurate and misleading.



Efforts, according to the police, are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Timothy Aransiola, and bring him to justice.



The Command urged members of the public to disregard false information and avoid spreading unverified content capable of causing tension, reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law and transparency in operations.