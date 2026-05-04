Expert calls for urgent action on Xenophobia in South Africa

The President of the Africa Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Victor Oluwafemi, has called for urgent continental intervention to address rising xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Oluwafemi made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, where he expressed concern over growing anti-migrant hostility in parts of South Africa.

He warned African leaders against silence on attacks targeting foreign nationals, stressing that inaction could embolden further xenophobic behaviour.

“Silence in moments such as this is not neutrality,” he said, adding that it risks undermining confidence among African communities and weakening continental integration efforts.

He urged the South African government to act swiftly by strengthening the rule of law, ensuring immigration enforcement remains within legal frameworks, and preventing vigilantism or targeted hostility.

According to him, a clear national response is necessary to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the safety and dignity of all African nationals residing in the country.

Oluwafemi also called on the African Union to take a more proactive role in addressing xenophobia and protecting migrants across the continent.

He noted that African integration and economic cooperation depend on stable and secure environments that guarantee the free movement and safety of citizens.

The expert further urged African governments to pursue coordinated diplomatic engagement to protect their citizens abroad while maintaining strong bilateral relations.

He added that Nigeria, as a leading voice on the continent, should adopt a more strategic and long-term approach to citizen protection and conflict prevention.

Oluwafemi also encouraged public figures and influential voices to help shape responsible public discourse on migration and continental unity.

He warned that continued inaction could affect investor confidence, regional cooperation, and the credibility of African integration frameworks, calling for sustained dialogue and coordinated action across the continent.