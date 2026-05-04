Xenophobia: Igbo Union advises Nigerians in South Africa on safety

LAGOS—The Igbo Union in South Africa has called on Nigerians residing in the country to steer clear of identified high-risk areas following rising tensions and reported xenophobic incidents in parts of the country.



In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Ezeanozie Eleberi, the Union urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant.



The Union said the advisory became necessary in view of recent developments which have heightened anxiety among members of the Nigerian community and other foreign nationals.



The statement reads:”We write to provide a verified update and measured perspective on the current situation affecting Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

In light of recent tensions and xenophobic incidents, the Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, Amb. (Mrs.) Ninikanwa Olachi Okey-Uche, mni, has remained actively on the ground, personally monitoring developments and maintaining consistent communication with Nigerian nationals across South Africa. Her visible presence, accessibility, and responsiveness have provided reassurance and coordination to a critical mass of Nigerians who had lost hope before and during this period.



“Notably, even prior to current crises being suffered by the Nigerian Community in South Africa, as well as other foreigners, proactive steps had already been initiated for nationals desirous of assistance to be voluntarily repatriated home. This effort, led by the Consul General, on behalf of the Nigerian government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is now being complemented at the diplomatic level, with the Acting High Commissioner engaging DIRCO to inform of arrangements as they progress, and facilitate necessary waivers and all necessary official documentation.



We encourage all Nigerians to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while consciously avoiding identified high-risk areas. The preservation of life and property remains paramount.



“At the same time, we extend our sincere appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, for her timely diplomatic engagement, including the summoning of the South African Acing High Commissioner in Abuja for consultations. This measured step reflects a commitment to dialogue, accountability, and the restoration of public confidence.



“Nigeria and South Africa share a deep and historic bond, forged through decades of solidarity, from the struggle against apartheid to enduring economic, cultural, and social cooperation. It is within this context that we emphasize the importance of mutual respect, responsible conduct, and collaborative resolution of current challenges.



“While we acknowledge the concerns arising from recent incidents, we remain confident in the capacity of both nations to work together constructively, strengthening ties, protecting all residents, and reaffirming the spirit of African unity. It is our hope that this moment will not continue to divide, rather, it will renew our shared commitment to peace, dignity, and partnership between the peoples of Nigeria and South Africa.”