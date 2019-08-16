Eid-ul-Adha: Mumuni calls for patience, calm

Security guru and APC chieftain, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni has urged Nigerians to embrace strategic patience and collective calm at this critical period in the nation’s history, while felicitating with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

This was contained in a press statement signed by his media aide, Mr Rasheed Abubakar urging all Nigerians, Muslims and Christians alike, to always pray for the country so as to wrestle the forces against its development into extinction.

“I wish all Nigerian Muslims a happy, blissful and joyous Eid-ul-Kabir, and I want them to seize this period of joy, spirituality and family to pray for our fatherland. While Nigeria is going through trying times at this moment, it is clear we all can weather the storm with a healthy dose of patience and prayers. Indeed, there will be light at the end of the tunnel”, Mumuni said.

“Eid-ul-Adha is an annual opportunity to remember the strategic patience, collective calm and relentless prayers of Prophet Ibrahim and his family, and how Allah turned around their fortunes as a result, which is celebrated by mankind till date. These lessons are best learnt and applied to our national life today, and by God’s grace, we shall overcome together as a nation”, he added.

Ambassador Mumuni, who is an expert in security matters and the author of the two most read books on global security issues, urged the security agencies to demonstrate higher levels of professional and personal synergy and cooperation in the course of their works, to forestall inter-agency crashes and mishaps.

“All our security agencies, military and paramilitary, are working towards the same end, which is securing the lives, property and territorial integrities of Nigeria and Nigerians. As such, closer rapport and smooth inter-agency communication is necessary between them, so as to ensure greater success in their activities, and reduce the chances of Inter and intra-agency conflicts to the barest minimum”.

The former Lagos gubernatorial candidate of the defunct CPC also called on the political class to intensify their efforts to further deliver even more governance dividends to the people, while urging them to use the opportunity of this yuletide season to rededicate themselves to positive governance.

Vanguard