Breaking News
Translate

Bennacer: AC Milan snap up Algeria’s Africa Cup star

On 2:52 pmIn News, Sportsby

Bennacer

AC Milan on Sunday announced the signing of French-born Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, named player of the tournament at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations won by the North African side.

Bennacer, who played for the French under-18 and -19 teams before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2016, joins the Milan club from fellow Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

READ ALSO: Nketiah gives youthful Arsenal friendly win over Bayern

He has won 16 caps for Algeria, including seven at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his team beat Senegal in the final.

For Algeria, the all-action 21-year-old, who also spent time with the Arsenal under-23 side without nailing down a starting spot in the first team, combined defensive duties with vital contributions in attack and provided three assists, which included setting up Baghdad Bounedjah’s winner for his country’s first title in 29 years.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.