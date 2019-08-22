Bauchi residents express concern over newly appointed ministers

By Charles Agwam

Residents of Bauchi State have expressed worry over the inauguration and assignment of portfolios to ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, saying that the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is not realistic.

Buhari and newly appointed ministers

Residents who spoke to Vanguard said they were disappointed after the inauguration of ministers who would form the President’s cabinet for the next 4 years.

A civil servant, Rauf Yusuf said that he expected the President to assign ministers to ministries where they have training and experience.

“I am utterly disappointed. If you look at the ministries they assigned to ministers, you would notice that many of the ministers are square pegs in round holes. One of them even told the world that he knows nothing about the ministry he was assigned to.

“How can that kind of team help the President to lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years? The President should revisit the list and reassign portfolios to the ministers based on their area of expertise,” he said.

Another resident, David Yohanna told Vanguard that he was sceptical about the vision of lifting 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years due to what he called “lack of structure for continuity of government policies”.

“The President obviously made the statement to score political points. I mean, how do you lift people out of poverty without a blueprint that every citizen can readily access, read and digest?

“There’s no structure for continuity. When the President leaves after 4 years, how are we sure that the next President will continue with the vision? Even the cabinet he assembled are more politicians than technocrats. I think everything is just propaganda,” he noted.