Atiku’s son-in-law gets N20m

Mr Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate got a temporary relief on Thursday as a Federal High Court in Lagos, granted him bail.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail for N20million with one surety in like sum after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him on Wednesday for allegedly laundering $140,000 during the 2019 general election.

While ruling on his bail application, the judge ruled that the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.

The court also directed Babalele to deposit his passport with the court.

The passport had been with the prosecution. Babalele, however, pleaded not guilty.

In the same vein, the court also granted bail to Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Giwa-Osagie was admitted to bail for N20million with one surety in like sum.

The judge also granted bail to Giwa-Osagie’s brother Erhunse for the same amount, with one surety in like sum.

The EFCC had arraigned both men on Wednesday alongside Atiku’s son-in-law Babalele, for allegedly laundering $2million.

Their sureties must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit, the judge ruled.

Justice Oweibo released them to their counsel Ahmed Raji (SAN) and Norrison Quakers (SAN) for 14 days pending perfection of the bail terms.

