Woman kidnapped while jogging in Lagos

…Where is mummy, her 3yr-old daughter asks

By Evelyn Usman

A housewife was on Sunday morning kidnapped by some unknown persons, while jogging along the street of Shongotedo, in Ajah area of Lagos.

As at 7pm on Monday, Vanguard gathered that her family was yet to be contacted by her captors. The victim, Mrs Gbemisola Alabi, 35, according to her relatives, went out for her routine exercise , when she was accosted by her captors around Monastery road near Novare mall.

Meanwhile, the Osun state –born missing woman’s three year-old daughter was said to have been asking after her mother since the incident occurred.

Alabi’s elder brother, Adebayo, who spoke with Vanguard on the phone, confirmed the incident. Speaking in an emotional laden tone, he informed that he was at the Police station to speak with the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ajah division on the matter.

He said, “It is true. She is my younger sister. She is a private person. Nobody has called to demand for ransom since the incident occurred. That makes it more worrisome for us. She went jogging and that was all”.

Vanguard also gathered that Alabi’s husband, who was not in Lagos when the incident occurred, returned home last night when the news reached him.

Their three-year-old daughter according to another relative who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “has been asking for the whereabouts of her mother . She kept asking, where is mummy? We are using this medium to beg whoever has any information on her whereabouts to please inform the Police or reach us. We appeal to the conscience of her abductors to have mercy on her little daughter. We have been going through emotional trauma since this incident occurred”.

Police sources at Ajah division confirmed that the matter had been reported there as at 7.20 pm yesterday, adding that investigation had begun with a view to rescuing the missing woman alive.

Vanguard