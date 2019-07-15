We will amend obsolete Laws –  Omo- Agege

…Says it will Focus on Sectoral Reforms, Constitutional Review

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, Monday assured that the 9th National Assembly would ensure that obsolete laws that have been in existence since the nation’s independence were amended in order to achieve a better country.

According to Omo- Agege, the present National Assembly would also strive to introduce legislative interventions that would see to sectoral reforms and the review of obsolete laws in the 1999 constitution.

Speaking on Monday at the 2019 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch, Senator Omo- Agege said those obsolete laws that have been in place since the nation’s independence would be amended in such a way that they would impact positively on the economy and the lives of Nigerians.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, the set objectives can be achieved when all three arms of government work in harmony with mutual respect for the autonomy of each arm.

