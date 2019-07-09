Umahi appoints HoS, 21 new aides

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr Chamberlain Nwele as the Head of Service of Ebonyi and 21 other new appointees.

Chief Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the governor, made this disclosure in a statement and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

According to him, the appointees will be sworn-in on Wednesday, July 10 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Nwele was reappointment as Head of Service, a position he held during Umahi’s first tenure.

Mr Valentine Okike, a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly was also appointed a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor.

Four other former members of the House, who did not return to the house in the last election were also appointed Senior Special Assistants.

They include; Messrs Frank Onwe, Julius Nwokpor, Joseph Nwobasi and Chike Ogiji.

Umahi also announced the appointment of Mr Okechukwu Nwakpu as Deputy Chief of Staff and Mr Emmanuel Obasi, who was re-appointed Deputy Principal Secretary.

Others reappointed into the government include; Mr Ali Odefa, Ogbuefi Enekwachi-Akpa as Senior Special Assistans, while Mr Silas Onu, Gideon Onwe, Mark Onu among others were reappointed Special Assistant.

Mrs Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) in the state was also named as Special Assistant.

Other fresh appointees according to the statement are; Mr Emeka Nwode, Nwaze Okechukwu, Edwin Onyeabor, Chris Uchaji, Agwu Nweze were to be sworn-in as Special Assistant while Mr Stephen Nweze would be inaugurated as Personal Assistant.

Umahi had in June sworn-in Dr Kenneth Ugbala as Secretary to the State Government and other key government functionaries.