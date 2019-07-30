Tips for preventing acne

By Sola Ogundipe

Keep your face clean. Wash your face twice daily to remove impurities, dead skin cells, and extra oil from your skin’s surface. Use warm, not hot, water and a mild facial cleanser. Using a harsh soap (like deodorant body soap) can hurt already inflamed skin and cause more irritation.

Avoid scrubbing your skin harshly with a washcloth, an exfoliating glove, or a coarse-textured sponge. Gently wash it with a very soft cloth or your hands. Always rinse well, and then dry your face with a clean towel.

Always use a moisturizer that minimizes dryness and skin peeling. There are moisturizers made for oily, dry, or combination skin.

Try an over-the-counter acne product. These acne products don’t need a prescription. Most of them have ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or lactic acid, which curb bacteria and dry your skin. Start with a small amount at first.

Keep your hands off your face. Avoid touching your face or propping your cheek or chin on your hands. Not only can you spread bacteria, you can also irritate the already inflamed facial skin. Never pick or pop pimples with your fingers, as it can lead to infection and scarring.

Stay out of the sun. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can increase inflammation and redness, and can cause post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (dark discoloration). Some acne medications may make your skin more sensitive to sunlight.

Avoid greasy food and junk food and add more fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains to your diet. Dairy products and foods high in processed sugar may trigger acne. Avoid these.

Vanguard