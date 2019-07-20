Breaking News
The H-Factor Challenge – Nigerian celebrities turn comedians

On 8:31 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian songwriter, actor and rapper Folarin Falz Falana a.k.a Falz The Bahd Guy set a trend in motion, one he calls the “H-Factor Challenge” and it has spread all over the internet like wildfire.
Falana aka Falz Credit: Instagram

Recall that ahead of his music concert, The Falz Experience II in June, the singer had done a “What will Falz Do” challenge where he asked his fans to give him ideas and concepts on what his stage entry should look like.

The H-Factor challenge which requires repeating a question-like tongue twister “Can her hair earn her an A” was started by him in a video and has been wildly accepted by his fans and colleagues and they have promptly jumped on the challenge by releasing hilarious videos of themselves attempting to win the challenge.

The hash tag has gone viral and celebrities which include Femi Adebayo, Simi, Alex Unusual, Pasuma, Adekunle Gold, Frank Donga, Lolo, Don Jazzy, Ladipoe, Reekado Banks, Funke Akindele, Olumide Oworu, Bisola Sess Beats amongst others, have thrived taking this challenge. While some fared fairly, others succeeded in revealing their comic nature and bringing out our teeth.

Fans of the superstar rapper have also attempted the challenge and thus the end is not yet in sight for the H-Factor Challenge.

