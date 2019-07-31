Succour underway for erosion-threatened Imo communities

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — HELP is be on the way for the people of the Atta-Ugirike-Obohia in Ikeduru Ahiazu Mbaise Council areas and many other communities of Imo State that are being threatened by gully erosion menace as Governor Emeka Ihedioha has waded in to tackle the erosion menace in the area.

There are over 250 indentified active erosion sites in parts of the state.

Some of them need immediate and desperate action. Among them is the Ideato erosion sites projects which Governor Ihedioha has already released the sum of N500 million which is the state’s counterpart fund for the tackling it and work has resumed at the site.

One of the of worst sites that has attracted the attention of Governor Ihedioha is the one at Ugirike, Ikeduru council area which he has intervened in by directing the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, SGI, Chief Uche Onyeagucha to visit the erosion threatened area and assess the level of damage with a view to tacking it.

The erosion menace in the areas has devastated farmlands, economic trees, roads while many public and private buildings are under severe threat of being caved in.

The visit of the SSG was received with joy by the people of the area as many trooped out to welcome him.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd that came to welcome him, Onyeagucha assured the people of Ugirike and Obohia autonomous communities that the Ihedioha administration would give immediate attention to the gully erosion at the boundary between the two communities, on the Atta-Ugirike-Obohia road.

He noted that if the past administration had started even a skeletal remediation process in the past eight years, the magnitude of the problem would not have been as bad as it is.

“I have seen the level of the devastation. My job here is to critically assess the situation and report to the governor. He is passionate about our environment and I have no doubt that he will act thereafter”, Chief Onyeagucha told the people.

An indigene of the neighbouring Amaimo community, Mr. Emma Alaribe, who took the SGI on a guided tour of the disaster zone, described the road as “of great economic importance to the people of Ikeduru, Ahiazu Mbaise and beyond, as it is the only major road linking the two local government areas”.

He lauded the state government for responding to the distress call made by some leaders in the area over the condition of the road.

At the palace of the community’s royal father, Eze Emmanuel Nwigwe, Onyeagucha was assured of the preparedness of the people to partner with the state government to check the gully menace.

Eze Nwigwe commended the efforts of Imo State Government towards rebuilding the state and also pledged the community’s support for the good programmes and policies of the state government.

