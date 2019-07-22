Breaking News
STRANGE: Thunderstorm kills 33 villagers

Officials say dozens of people have died in a thunderstorm that struck the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

State disaster relief official Sandhya says that lightning Sunday killed 33 people and injured 13 more. The official who only goes by one name said that 20 houses collapsed in the storm.

Heavy rains and lightning lashed the region when farmers were working in the field.

India Meterological Department official J.P. Gupta says that a low pressure area developed forming a squall line.

Police officer Pradyuman Singh says that seven people were killed in one village while working in a paddy field, including a woman and a child.

Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath says families of those killed would receive compensation of 400,000 rupees (about $6,000).

