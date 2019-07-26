Security agents’ burning, spilling seized crude into river destructive, unacceptable — Otuaro

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

WARRI—DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, has described as worrisome and objectionable, the prevailing practice by security agents of setting on fire vessels and barges laden with crude oil seized from oil thieves and spilling unprocessed crude in the rivers.

Otuaro, who undertook an overfly of Olero, Makaraba, Jones Creeks fields in Delta State, Wednesday, to ascertain the situation on ground, said the people and environment were suffering from the harmful impact of the action of the security agents as it does conform to international best practice.

The deputy governor, also the Chair, Delta State Advocacy Committee against Oil Facilities Destruction, told reporters at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West LGA of the state, “Lately, we have had so many complaints from stakeholders from the oil producing environment to the effect that the environment is badly despoiled as much that their livelihood is being impacted seriously. Many of them have lost their means of livelihood, which is fishing and farming and they are suffering.

“We had to carry out an aerial overview to see what the situation is like and courtesy Chevron Nigeria Limited, we have been able to go round the Olero oil operating field, Jones Creek and Makaraba fields and what we saw there is worrisome and disgusting.

“I think it is an ill wind blowing nobody any good, I mean the illegal activities going on and their impact on the environment. From the complaints we got, security agents, who of course are on their statutory responsibility of stamping out these criminal activities, are helplessly destroying some of these seized vessels and barges laden with illegal products in a manner that they spill into the environment.

“That in itself occasions much more damage on the environment just like the illegal bunkering activity is causing on the environment. I think we need a national discourse on that note because what we saw is worrisome.

“We have seen all we need to see and we are going to articulate the views of critical stakeholders and see how we can provide a remedy as we cannot continue this way,” he said.

At Olero, he pleaded with the people, who carried placards protesting despoliation of their environment to exercise patience, saying, “Government has heard your complaints and is looking into the destruction of the environment in order to find a long-lasting solution.

“Yes, it is irritating and objectionable, but you should bear with us, in no distant time, we will find a solution. The statutory responsibility of security agency is to protect the environment so that oil exploration activity can go on. However, the destruction of seized vessels and products spilling into the environment does not conform to global best practices and that is why I said we have to have a summit to brainstorm on a way out,” he said.

Chair, Okerenkoko community, Akpos Oturubo, said “The issue on ground has to do with additional pollution by the military personnel in Niger Delta and I am calling on the military to look for further solution on how to curb the excesses of pollution in Niger Delta.”

Vanguard