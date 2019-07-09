By Dennis Agbo

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Southern part of Nigeria, has challenged the Federal Government to explain why it gives preferential treatment to cattle rearers and turns its back against other farmers. CAN issued the query in a statement, against the background of concerns raised by the suspended RUGA settlement project.

It, however, cautioned the people of southern Nigeria to remain cautious even with the suspension of the controversial RUGA settlement for herdsmen.

In a statement by Secretary of CAN in the 17 southern states, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, the body of clergy said the suspension of the programme by President Muhammadu Buhari may not be the end of the matter.

CAN suspected that underground work was still going on over the RUGA Project.

He called on every southerner to be watchful, stressing that even as the churches pray, they don’t need to keep quiet on such matters.

Ajujungwa said: “We do not have land to give to anybody as a grazing field or colony and we call on the South-East governors to maintain their stand that they do not have such a place. Do you know what it means to give 10 hectares of land to herdsmen? We say no to that.

“As CAN, we will preach it from our pulpit. Every Imam should preach from the mosque and the traditionalists should stand against it; nobody should relent; no land should be given. Any traditional ruler that does that should be dethroned.”

