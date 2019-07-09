Breaking News
Translate

RUGA: CAN challenges FG on preferential treatment to herdsmen

On 5:17 amIn Newsby

By Dennis Agbo

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Southern part of Nigeria, has challenged the Federal Government to explain why it gives preferential treatment to cattle rearers and turns its back against other farmers. CAN issued the query in a statement, against the background of concerns raised by the suspended RUGA settlement project.

RUGA
Herdsmen

It, however, cautioned the people of southern Nigeria to remain cautious even with the suspension of the controversial RUGA settlement for herdsmen.

In a statement by Secretary of CAN in the 17 southern states, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, the body of clergy said the suspension of the programme by President Muhammadu Buhari may not be the end of the matter.

CAN suspected that underground work was still going on over the RUGA Project.

Also read: Ruga: Ikubese advocates Sambisa forest as federal ranch

He called on every southerner to be watchful, stressing that even as the churches pray, they don’t need to keep quiet on such matters.

Ajujungwa said: “We do not have land to give to anybody as a grazing field or colony and we call on the South-East governors to maintain their stand that they do not have such a place. Do you know what it means to give 10 hectares of land to herdsmen? We say no to that.

“As CAN, we will preach it from our pulpit. Every Imam should preach from the mosque and the traditionalists should stand against it; nobody should relent; no land should be given. Any traditional ruler that does that should be dethroned.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.