Patient commits suicide in UBTH

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- A patient whose identity has not been disclosed reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH at the Accident and Emergency (A & E) Ward of the hospital on Saturday night.

The victim was said to have committed the suicide while awaiting a doctor by allegedly stabbed himself to death with a broken luvre beside his bed.

The wife of the patient was said to have been away to get an article at a nearby shop within the hospital premises when the tragedy occurred.

A witness who was also admitted in the Ward on Saturday night, said: “he came into the hospital with his wife.

The witness who preferred anonymity, explained that, “The man suddenly became wild and broke a luvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death”, he said.

“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something outside. There was blood everywhere”, he said, “we were lucky not to have been injured.

The dead body of the man who was accompanied by his wife to the hospital, had since been deposited at the morgue.

The Spokesman of UBTH, Mr Joshua Uwaila in a statement said “An unfortunate incident happened on Saturday night 13th July, 2019 at about 10:30 pm when a young man who was a patient at the male medical ward of our hospital (diagnosis not disclosed for confidentiality sake), suddenly broke a louvre and stabbed himself. All efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive as he was certified dead at 11:00 pm.

“The result of autopsy is being awaited at the moment.”

