Nigeria’s sprint sensation, Divine Oduduru didn’t get the kind of start he wanted when he made his Diamond League debut on Friday night.

Oduduru who finished the US Collegiate Games NCAA on high with a 9.86 seconds run finished 8th with 10.26 seconds in the star-studded Diamond League meet in Monaco, France. It was his first taste of top class athletics contest after turning pro and signing a three-year contract with Puma last week.

Veteran Justin Gatlin took the race with 9.91 in that race that featured South Africa’s Akine Simbine who was forth with 10.04 seconds. Cote d’ Ivoire Arthur Cisse was 7th with 10.25 seconds these are top rivals for the Africa Games 100m gold, for which Oduduru is top contender based on his performances in the USA, which remains the time to beat in the Africa 100m this season so far.

Reacting to the performance in Monaco former Nigerian sprinter Davidson Ezenwa said:

“My main concern is how is his mental fortitude. I have watch him run he is good.

“I wish him the best of luck it is a tough burden to bear showing up in European circuit after running that fast during collegiate season. It is all about confidence. He can do it Divine what a good name.”