MUSIC: Bellezza to host CLAP in Lagos

Musical outfit, Bellezza Vocal Studio has annouced that the stage is set for its seasonal musical workshop – CHOIR, LET’S AWAKE PROJECT (CLAP) to hold in Lagos this year.

The convener of CLAP, Kunle Paul revealed in a media briefing in Lagos on Monday that the workshop is “specifically targeted at solving vocal problems with the best approach of coaching and teaching” He noted that that is in line with Bellezza Vocal Studio’s vision to “provide long lasting solution to the technical, emotional, psychological challenges of singers through scientific and psychological methods”

The #CLAPinLagos will feature some of the best names in art of music as facilitators, with names Dupe Ige Kachi, a vocal coach of repute whose singing career has spanned decades, she was the resident vocal coach of the decade-long premier singing television talent show – MTN Project Fame West Africa. Also on the list of the workshop trainers are Joshua David, who sang at the International Society for Music Education (ISME) conference in Beijing, Mr. Wols, a music producer of note who has mixed and mastered music for artistes like Lara George, Wale Adenuga, Ty Bello, Tope Alabi amongst other and Philip Uzo – a music director and producer who has graced stages of The London Jazz Festival, Calabar Jazz Festival and other rated music events both home and abroad.

The CLAP project has had its train hit Port Harcourt – Rivers state, and Otta, Ogun state in previous years and will this time be hosted at a venue in Surulere, a commercial hub in Lagos state on 27th of July, 2019.

Kunle Paul further revealed that #CLAPinLagos will specifically cover four key areas that has been identified for attention by Bellezza vocal Studio team of experts. The sections will include; Practical Breathing Techniques for Singers, Techniques of Contemporary Harmony, Choral Etiquette and Attitude, Identifying Vocal Types and Range.

Vanguard