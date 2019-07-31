Judiciary is justice, consistent — APC

Damaturu – The Yobe chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, said that the consistency of the judiciary on justice would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and promote the rule of law.

Alhaji Hashimu Nuhu, state legal adviser of the party, stated this in Damaturu while responding to the verdict of election petition tribunal in the case of Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency in which Isa Suleiman of Green Party of Nigeria challenged the election of Ya’u Galadima of APC.

Hashimu said that the party was not surprised with the verdict which favoured their candidate because, “APC had adhered to all the provisions of the electoral act and clear victory in the election.

“APC had always maintained strong faith in the judiciary, the consistency in providing justice to whoever deserves it by the courts will deepen our democracy.

“The era of fraudulently shopping for favors in the courts are over with the consistent court verdicts of justice to deserving persons and parties.

“Out of the three cases filed before the election tribunal, APC has so far won two cases — the Potiskum/Nangere and now Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency elections.

‘We are optimistic that the party will emerge victorious in the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against APC in the Yobe South Senatorial election”’.(NAN)

Vanguard