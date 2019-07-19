Jonathan says security challenges in Nigeria will be resolved

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that the country would overcome its security challenges in no distant future.

Jonathan gave the assurance at a public presentation of a book on ‘Not by Might, Nor by Power” and the launch of the Nicholas Okoh Foundation in honour of the Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion in Abuja.

He said that insecurity had been in the country for a while now but collectively “we must resolve the insecurity issues’’.

He said that every challenge the country faced would be subdued because talks were ongoing, leaders were talking, both political and traditional leaders had been talking.

Jonathan, however, urged those at leadership positions at all levels to show reasonable level of discipline and be humane at all times.

He described the Anglican Primate as a man of truth, humility and discipline, and urged all Christians to emulate him.

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate of Anglican Communion, said the appropriate authorities with the constitutional responsibility should overhaul the security architecture of the country.

”We must speak the truth at all times because the truth will heal and build us because any other thing will destroy us.

”We will continue to call on the government to do what they need to do.

”I have been looking and assessing situations and proffering solutions, so I decided that it should be published.’’

Okoh said the purpose of the book was mainly for Christians because he was not satisfied with today’s Christianity in Nigeria.

”There is a yellowing down in our profession from what we say and what we do and it is discrediting us very badly.

”We want our children and followers to know that we have not arrived yet, it is not enough to clap hand and dance or sing throughout the night, we must back it up with moral integrity.

”Young pastors should not be in a hurry, although I have observed that many are in a hurry, as a true man of God, you must speak only what God asks you to speak, you must speak and stand for the truth at all times,” he said.

According to Okoh, the book will be an inspiration to fellow Anglicans and Christians at large.

He said that it would equally be a reference material for preachers of the Gospel.

On the Nicholas Okoh Foundation, an NGO, he said it was aimed at promoting good leadership, foster responsive and ethical governance.

”The NGO will promote youth empowerment programmes, skills acquisition schemes and vocational trainings.

”It will also promote poverty alleviation scheme through seminars, trainings and similar fora. Create a platform for importation of life skills, mentorship programmes and leadership apprenticeship.

”It also aims at sponsoring missionaries and promote missionary work in rural communities and undertake any other humanitarian work that the foundation may from time to time deem necessary.

”It will also create food bank for orphanages, old people’s homes, internally displaced persons camps and other victims of emergencies, distress, natural disasters and so on,” he said.

Okoh stressed that the foundation would be a complete package to serve God and humanity. (NAN)

Vanguard