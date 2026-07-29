Full List: New EPL rules to be introduced in 2026/27 season

The English Premier League, EPL in coordination with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and the Football Association (FA), has introduced a suite of mandatory law changes and refereeing guidelines ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Designed to curb time-wasting, protect players, improve match flow, and refine Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocols, these updates mark significant operational shifts in English top-flight football.

Below is the complete breakdown of the new rules set to govern the Premier League during the upcoming campaign:

Enforced Off-Field Stoppages for Injury Treatment

In an effort to minimize gamesmanship and lingering stoppages, any player who receives medical assessment or treatment on the pitch must leave and remain off the field of play for a minimum of 60 seconds after play has restarted. Teams will temporarily play with 10 men while the timer runs, removing the incentive for players to feign injury to break an opponent’s momentum.

Outfield Player Exit During Goalkeeper Treatment

Addressing a long-standing loophole where teams used goalkeeper injuries as informal tactical timeouts, a new trial requires an outfield teammate to temporarily leave the pitch if play is halted for goalkeeper treatment. The head coach must nominate an outfield player within 10 seconds to step off the field for at least one minute. If the coach fails to select a player in time, the team captain must step off.

Crackdown on Penalty Area Holding and Wrestling

Match officials will enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding holding, pulling, and wrestling inside the penalty box during set pieces and corners. Offending defenders will face immediate penalties, giving attackers greater freedom of movement and penalizing non-footballing physical disruptions in the box.

Five-Second Countdown for Restarts and Possession Reversals

To accelerate the pace of play, referees will apply a strict 5-second countdown on throw-ins and goal kicks when a player is clearly delaying the restart.

Failure to restart within the allocated time results in an immediate transfer of possession:

Exceeding the limit on a throw-in hands the throw-in to the opposition.

Exceeding the limit on a goal kick results in a corner kick awarded to the opposing team.

Explicit Penalties for Hair-Pulling

Officiating guidelines now strictly classify hair-pulling incidents based on severity:

A red card will be issued when there is a clear and deliberate action to pull an opponent’s hair with excessive force and/or brutality.

A yellow card will be issued if the action is deemed to be without excessive force and/or brutality.

Increased Protection for Goalkeepers

Officials will clamp down on non-sporting physical contact directed at goalkeepers during open play and set pieces. Challenges on goalkeepers will be penalised where an attacking player makes a clear action with no intent to play or challenge for the ball, which results in contact that impacts the ability of the goalkeeper to play or challenge for the ball.

Expanded VAR Scope for Second Yellow Cards

The protocol for Video Assistant Referees has been updated to address crucial officiating errors regarding red cards:

Intervention Allowed: VAR can now intervene to overturn an incorrectly shown second yellow card that leads to a red card and sending-off.

Restriction Maintained: VAR remains restricted from directly initiating or awarding a second yellow card if the on-field referee did not initially call the foul.

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