Anti-preaching law: Leave Christians alone, Pastor Ibiyeomie fumes

By Olayinka Ajayi

PORT HARCOURT — The Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has warned proponents of the controversial 2026 traffic offence and anti-preaching bill to “leave Christians alone,” saying the proposed law is capable of triggering chaos in the country.

Speaking during a Sunday service in Port Harcourt, the cleric described the bill as “stupid” and accused lawmakers of targeting Christians while ignoring other pressing national issues such as insecurity, hunger and poverty.

He also urged Christians to participate actively in politics to protect their interests.

He spoke against the controversial bill, saying, “If you want peace, allow Christians alone as we allow Muslims.

“Are you aware that they said you should not preach in buses? That is a stupid law.

“I will not be alive to see Christ being humiliated.

“Nigeria has got things so wrong. The so-called men in the assembly, I don’t know where they kept their brains. If they attempt that in Nigeria, that we will not preach in buses, tomorrow they will say we should not share handbills.

“When they put loudspeakers outside, nobody is talking, and Christians are keeping quiet. I will never be alive to see Christianity being humiliated in Nigeria, never.

“If they do it, some of us will leave. If you want peace, since we allow the Muslims to put microphones and nobody shouted, Christians will preach.

“If they say Christians should not preach, then they go their way, we go our way. But I will not be alive as a preacher not to see this gospel being preached. They should not promote such laws if they don’t want chaos in Nigeria.”

He called on the government to attend to more disturbing challenges Nigerians are faced with.

He said, “Go ask your president if I have taken one dime from him, so I can talk. You can’t take money from a man and talk to him. Ask him if I have taken one naira from him.

“So listen, if they don’t wake up and stop all this rubbish law, South Africans are killing Nigerians, nobody is talking.

“Nigeria is one of the poorest nations on earth, nobody is talking. They are even saying we are not suffering, when people cannot feed and they say we have the best time in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is in the most difficult time and all of them are keeping quiet. When Jonathan was there, they were shouting, ‘it has come’. Now everyone is quiet.

“Even preachers are quiet, all the preachers are quiet because they know the truth. I will never be a tribalistic preacher.

“As we allow Muslims, also allow other Christians. I have told you before, they want to turn Nigeria to an Islamic nation.

“When Jonathan was there, they were rioting. Now who is rioting? Even a madman knows that Jonathan was better than this.”