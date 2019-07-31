Breaking News
Ihedioha releases commissioners list

On 7:59 amIn Newsby

By Chinonso Alozie

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has released a 17-man list of commissioner-nominees.

The was revealed, yesterday, in Owerri by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chiji Collins.

This is coming after several reports that the loyalists to the governor have been worried over the delay to make the list public, following Ihedioha’s promise to do so two weeks ago during his media stakeholders forum in Owerri.

Top among the nominees was a former Minister of State for Education, Viola Onwuliri, and Ihedioha’s running mate during the 2015 governorship election in the state, Chuma Nnaji.

Other nominees are Reginald Ihebuzor, Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe, Benjamin Nnamdi Ekwueme, Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, Nicholas Anaya Amaefule, Chijioke Christopher Nzekwe, Ekezie Okeahialam, Meekamkwue-maihum Mgbenwelu, Umez-Eronini Unaeze, Ibekwe Imma, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, Sir Bon Unachukwu, Sly Enwerem, Emmanuel Nwaogu, and Tony  Okere.

