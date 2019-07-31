ICT solution to poverty in Niger-Delta – Foundation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A non-governmental organisation, Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING Foundation), has proposed youth empowerment through the provision of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services as means to addressing the spate of poverty in the Niger-Delta region.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Executive Director, SING Foundation, Mr. Idris Usman, decried the inability of youths in the region to access viable economic opportunities in their communities owing to environmental pollution from oil mining activities.

According to him, “Poverty is real in the Niger-Delta. It is at an alarming stage in the region. We all know the story of the Niger-Delta; youth restiveness, militancy etc.

“Quite frankly, youths in the Niger-Delta are not lazy but they have found themselves in a very sorry situation.

“The government harps on agro-economy and we ask; where is the land in Niger-Delta for the youths to cultivate? If talk about the fishing business, the sea in the region is highly polluted due to oil mining activities. The youths graduate from higher institutions without jobs for them. They are left to roam around or work as aides to politicians.”

He noted the Federal Government’s monthly stipends to the youths under the Amnesty Programme but maintained that it is not a sustainable solution.

Against that background, he disclosed that the Foundation will train 40 young persons in software coding as a means of positioning them towards addressing the poverty situation in the region and for survival in the 21st century.

“Today some of the most sought after people in the world are internet technology consultants. We believe that our efforts to stimulate interest in ICT among young persons will on the long run grow a generation of technology savvy youths in the Niger-Delta and beyond.

“So, we are proposing the empowerment of the Niger-Delta youths along broadband technology, software technology, creativity solutions, etc,

“Is there any better way to empower young people than to give them the tools to not just survive but create employment for over 10 to 50 other youths?” he asked.

Vanguard