By Rotimi Agbana

When Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy won Best International Act at the BET awards held on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, he barely said much about the achievement.

However, speaking about it in a chat with Showtime, the ‘Yawa’ crooner said he feels great and honoured for BET to have noticed him after a long time.

According to him, the award signals the beginning of more big achievements for him.

“I feel great and honoured. There’s a lot to be done but this is a great start to a lot to come”, he said.

Asked if he saw the BET award coming, he said; “I don’t make music to be recognized. I don’t care about that because it’s not my primary objective in life. I feel like BET is so great, the fact that it recognizes that this is what I do, this is the reason I do it and it recognizes me for that. I’ve been doing this music like forever, but now they can see that this is what I’m doing and I appreciate it”, he said.

Speaking on what to expect from him musically in future, he said; “Nobody tells you what is going to happen in a movie before the movie comes out, if not you are not going to go see the movie when it comes out. Expect greatness because I cannot deliver anything short of that.”

Meanwhile, he expressed profound gratitude to everyone who has been supportive of his music.

“I want to say a very big ‘thank you’ to everyone that has been supporting me; all those who have known me from the beginning and those who are just getting to know me. I appreciate you all for everything”, he said.