Gov Ihedioha assures healthy environment for Imolites

—Says flooding in the city will be dealt with

—Monitors sanitation exercise in the state

The governor of Imo state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that the state will regain its status as the cleanest in the country.

Ihedioha gave the assurance when he flagged off the July sanitation exercise in Owerri, the state capital.

He said that the benefits of a clean and healthy environment were enormous.

Gov Ihedioha said, “This exercise is unique. It is not only happening in Owerri, but across the state. The Army commander and police Boss are in Okigwe and Orlu zones respectively, monitoring the exercise. Our plan is to make the state the cleanest in the country. By doing that, we encourage healthy living.”

“One of the first programs of my administration was the GoGreenStayClean. We understand the importance of a clean environment. Aside from the health benefits, it encourages commerce.

Gov Ihedioha who monitored the exercise in the state’s capital stated that the blocked drainage tunnels were the major course of flooding recently witnessed in the Owerri.

Also read:

In his words, “We will open up all the drainage tunnels in Owerri to curb flooding in the city. Virtually all the drainage systems in Owerri are blocked, but I am happy to tell you that the ENTRACO Boss and his team have done a great job in desilting the drainage systems in some parts of the city. We will not stop until the issue of flooding in Owerri becomes a thing of the past.”

The governor, who distributed refuse bins to residents in Owerri, commended the people of Imo state for their compliance, stressing that the sanitation exercise will be a routine in his administration.

Gov Ihedioha also showered praises on Chief Ikedi Ohakim led sanitation committee.

In his remarks, the chairman of Imo ENTRACO, Hon Alex Emeziem, said the state government had shown enough commitment in keeping the state clean. He assured that Imo ENTRACO will be guided by the ideals of the Government.

vanguard