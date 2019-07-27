Flood: ‘We have suffered for six years now, please help us’

Residents of flood ravaged Uselu shell street in Benin metropolis have appealed to the Edo government to urgently address the recurring menace.

Some of the residents, in separate interview with newsmen on Saturday, in Benin said the recurring menace had be giving them sleepless nights, especially during raining season.

They said the menace had also compounded the environmental degradation of the area because of its strategic location.

The area leads to the University of Benin Teaching Hospitals(UBTH) and also the University of Benin (Uniben) in Ugbowo.

They said Uselu shell street lacked proper drainage, a development they noted constitutes environmental and health hazard to residents.

A trader, Patience Osakpanam,who has a shop on Uselu market,said the area had been in a terrible state for many years.

Osakpanam said that during the raining seasons last year,a parent lost a six-year daughter who was on her way home from school.

She the little girl was carried away by the heavy water due to rain.

She called on the state government to urgently construct drainage to address the menace.

Osasuyi Ivie, a resident, said part of the reasons for the flood, was “because the gutters are filled with hand.”

Ivie said years ago, some persons lost their lives while property worth millions of naira was swept away by the flood after a heavy down pour.

She also called on the state government to channel the water to a river or a canal, adding that “this will be a big relief to the residents.”

“As you can see, vehicles are on one lane and there is serious traffic here.

“For the past three days, it has been raining heavily and I doubt if the rain will stop today.

“The state government should help us, we have been suffering for more than six years now,” she said.

She noted that the flood was a collection of water from link roads such as Oluku, Isekheri, Olotan and Ring road area.

