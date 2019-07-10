Breaking News
Floating cash box spotted in Lagos

A big transparent glass box has been spotted in Ikoyi, Lagos with a floating cash inside.

floating cash box
Floating cash box

The box which has however caught the attention of Nigerians is raising curiosity as to the intention of the creators of the idea.

The box with an inscription boldly written on it “Your loan is inside here” has become a favorite spot for selfies and fun pictures, even those driving cannot help but glance on the box.

A passerby, Jolayemi Oke applauded the initiative, saying, “This is no doubt a remarkable concept and the company behind this is definitely thinking outside the box. We are expectant and want to know what this is all about.”

VANGUARD

