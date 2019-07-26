Breaking News
Translate

FG to relocate FUTO over threats from host community

On 3:59 amIn Newsby

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, yesterday, warned against the encroachment of land in its facilities located in states, saying it would no longer hesitate to relocate facilities facing such threats from host communities.

FUTO
FUTO

The government particularly threatened to relocate the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, and other federal institutions over continued attacks by the host communities.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, disclosed the information in Abuja, yesterday when he hosted a delegation from FUTO, who brought the challenges of the institution to his attention.

Dangote Refinery: Raising bar in host community development(Opens in a new browser tab)

He said: “We have received several correspondences in this regard and we have reached a point of possible relocation of FUTO, alongside other Federal Government institutions from the host communities that continue to be hostile to the facilities.

“We have quite a number of Federal government institutions including Federal Government Colleges (Unity School), that have similar problems. We have received several correspondence to that effect and a decision on that will be taken soon.”

VANGUARD

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.