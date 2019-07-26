FG to relocate FUTO over threats from host community

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, yesterday, warned against the encroachment of land in its facilities located in states, saying it would no longer hesitate to relocate facilities facing such threats from host communities.

The government particularly threatened to relocate the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, and other federal institutions over continued attacks by the host communities.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, disclosed the information in Abuja, yesterday when he hosted a delegation from FUTO, who brought the challenges of the institution to his attention.

He said: “We have received several correspondences in this regard and we have reached a point of possible relocation of FUTO, alongside other Federal Government institutions from the host communities that continue to be hostile to the facilities.

“We have quite a number of Federal government institutions including Federal Government Colleges (Unity School), that have similar problems. We have received several correspondence to that effect and a decision on that will be taken soon.”

