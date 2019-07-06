Controversial Nollywood star actress sure knows how to wade through stormy waters without getting scathed and she’s not new to having enemies either. When she talks about handling enemies she deserves some listening ears as she offered her candid advice on how to treat enemies in a recent post on Instagram.

“ Who else has laughed and eaten with people who have said the most terrible things about them and they think you don’t know? Nowadays you don’t hide from your enemies, eat and drink with them, they got more to prove than a fake friend,” she counsels.

In recent times Tonto has made more enemies in the industry than she ever did in her entire career over issues concerning her ex husband, Churchill.