Demarcation critical to successful census — Ezeoke

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Federal Commissioner in charge of the National Population Commission, NPC, in Anambra State, Mr Chidi Ezeoke, yesterday, urged those involved in the ongoing enumeration area demarcation to take the job seriously, reminding them that the exercise was critical to the success of any census.

Speaking at Ekwulobia, Aguata council while declaring open a three-day training for over 57 supervisors and demarcation officials, Ezeoke said the 21-day exercise constituted the foundation on which the entire census architecture stood.

According to him, any mistake made during the demarcation exercise could mar the overall result of the census and told them to consider themselves privileged to be selected for the job.

Ezeoke said five local government areas of the state had so far been demarcated, expressing hope that the 16 remaining local governments would be covered in record time.