DAF empowers children with scholarship

In line with its mission statement to empowering the less privileged in our society, the non profit, non governmental organisation, but self-sponsored, Damilola Adefemi Foundation has taken a step further to sponsor brilliant basic 6 students whose parents are financially incapable to further their children education into secondary schools.

However, looking at the consequences of not providing quality education to our children especially those brilliant ones who have nobody to help them groom their potentials, Damilola said that the foundation has designed this scholarship programme in 3 different states to start with Lagos, Ogun and Osun to relief the burden of some parents and also as part of its contribute to national development.

Dr Damilola Adefemi added that,when the foundation equips the scholarship winners with quality education,good living and morals which will tailor them into success at international standards. “They will also come back to raise others and the legacy will grow from generations to generations.

Therefore, free application forms had been distributed to schools for head teachers to feature those brilliant students their parents can’t afford payment of school fees to prepare them for the first batch of the written texts on July 13, 2019, and this will be followed by oral interview so that qualified candidates would merit the scholarship opportunity.

The foundation which before now has embarked on empowering community women to be self-reliance in some of the states in Nigeria has as well donated severally to orphanages, school of the blind, SOS villages, children born in prison little saints orphanage etc.

When asked what motivated her in doing this self-less services, she said, “apart from passion, she always feel fulfilled whenever she puts smiles on the faces of her fellow human being especially the less privileged people in the society. Dr Damilola Adefemi said further that what joy would rich and wealthy people derive when your riches and wealth don’t touch the poor especially the less privileged.