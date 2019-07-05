Crisis looms in varsity over earned allowance sharing formula

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – CRISIS is looming in the universities over the alleged fraud in the sharing formula of the Earned Allowances among the unions in the universities.

Already the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the two non-teaching unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions, NASU, have scheduled to meet on July 12 to take a position on the alleged anomalies in the sharing formula.

A highly placed source from the two unions told Vanguard that SSANU and NASU members were being shortchanged in the disbursement of the Earned Allowances.

According to the source, “We are summoning our JAC on 12th July. All NEC (National Executive Council) members comprising the Chairmen, Secretaries, and Treasurers of the unions will be in attendance.

“Our members are being shortchanged without reason by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation. They are sharing money (Earned Allowances) on a union basis which doesn’t comply with accounting principles.

“They have a clique working with ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) in the Accountant General office.”

While maintaining that the sharing formula of the Earned Allowances in the office of the Accountant General did not meet the International standards, the source said, “you don’t share money when it has to do with salaries, there is the bursary department that has the duty to determine who gets what but they are not contacted.”

The source claimed that when the Earned Allowances was initially released during the strike embarked upon by the non-teaching staff, their members were shortchanged as the greater chunk of the money allegedly went to the teaching staff, ASUU.