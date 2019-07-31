Corruption fuels insecurity in Nigeria — MAGU

By Ola Ajayi

Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that it was corruption that heightened insecurity across the country.

While calling for a concerted effort against the scourge in order to secure a peaceful country, he said the surest way of checking insecurity is to fight corruption.

The anti-corruption czar made the submission in Ibadan, yesterday while featuring on a private radio programme in Ibadan.

Magu, who was represented by the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Head, Friday Ebelo, said: “You can’t separate the growing insecurity from corruption. The surest path to peace in our country is to take care of the menace of corruption.

“If we succeed in stemming corruption, we will berth a working system in which the problem of the infrastructural deficit will be addressed. Ignorance will be kept at bay, and there will be more jobs for the people. All that will effectively address the problem of insecurity.”

While calling for cooperation from members of the public in the campaign against corruption, the EFCC boss stated that despite the powers granted it by the law, the agency cannot win the battle alone.

