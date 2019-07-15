Breaking News
Cold war: Ihedioha keeps Imo monarchs in suspense

1:28 pm

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The situation is currently tensed up among over 600 Imo monarchs as they await governor Emeka Ihedioha’s decision on the demand that he should sack, Eze Samuel Ohiri, as the chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council.

Emeka Ihedioha

Vanguard yesterday in Owerri observed some level of disquietness among the royal fathers in the state.

Just as the institution has split into two major factions, the proponents to Eze Samuel Ohiri, and the other ones in support of Eze Cletus Illomuanya.

While the Illomuanya’s group is publicly demanding that he (Illomuanya) should be reinstated as the chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council, claiming that he was unjustly removed, but the Ohiri’s group has asked that they should wait until his (Ohiri) tenure expires and that it would be right at that point to take over by anybody who has interest.

This is coming as another group is said to be threatening a court action should the traditional ruler’s institution in the state be tampered with in the name of politics.

What many have described as cold war has been simmering days after governor Ihedioha promised to look into the request by same traditional rulers demanding that Ohiri should be replaced with Illomuanya.

Vanguard was told that as a result of the delay in responding to the request that pressure at the moment is heightening both in the Ihedioha’s camp and that of the traditional institutions due to vested interest.

Not only that, the monarchs have differently engaged in the struggle to meet with the governor either privately or publicly to state their minds on the looming conflicts among the traditional rulers, as it regards the position of the chairman.

VANGUARD

 

