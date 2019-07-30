Breaking News
Translate

Edo Assembly : Senate orders Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation

On 12:23 pmIn News, Politicsby

To take over the Assembly after one Week if…

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate on Tuesday gave Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State an ultimatum of one week to issue fresh proclamation for Edo Assembly.

 
Edo Assembly
Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje (right), representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, being sworn-in as member of the Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Adopting the report of the Ad- hoc Committee on Edo State House of Assembly headed by the Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North, the Senate said that at the expiration of the ultimatum, the National Assembly would take over .

Three ministries too much for Fashola, he now has grey hair – Okorocha(Opens in a new browser tab)

Vanguard

Details later…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.