Breaking: COZA not our member – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, is not its member.

This is following the recent rape allegation against the senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo.

While stating its position on the rape scandal against the pastor, CAN, in a statement on Wednesday, signed by it’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barr. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip in Jos, said, COZA is not its member. CAN also said that, “While efforts must be made to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigation, the association condemns totally, any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.

“Immoral relationships with anybody in the society are against the teachings of the Bible and the church and we urge all believers all over the country to run away from them because, as the Bible says and we strongly believe, adulterers and fornicators, God will judge (Heb. 13:4).”