Breaking:  Again, SARS allegedly shoots man in Lagos

By Nwafor Sunday

Man identified as Francis has been shot dead at Ilupeju area of Lagos state, in the early hours of Monday by alleged members of the special anti-robbery squad, SARS.

This happened barely five months when Kolade Johnson aka KayLow, was equally shot dead by same SARS as he watched a football match.

Unfortunately, the life of Kolade, like many others in the past, was cut short by some trigger happy policemen attached to the Special Anti-cultism Unit of Lagos State police.

Kolade’s crime was being at the wrong place at the wrong time that is, watching a football match when operatives from Anti-cultism Unit, who allegedly came to arrest someone, started shooting sporadically.

However, an eye witness according to Thecable opined, that “Francis was in the area to sweep the compounds of his customers.

“The Ajisegiri area is notorious because of these boys who come there to smoke, and the area has always been raided by police. But this morning none of the boys was there, just this man going about his business. He was shot and he died almost immediately.”

Details later: