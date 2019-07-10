APC lawmakers call for Obaseki’s impeachment

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, have called for the immediate impeachment of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The call is coming against their claim that the Governor prevented the swearing in of elected members of the state House of Assembly.

The group in a statement by Edoror Sabor, Saed Oshiomole, Ojiezele Sunday, Vincent Uwadiae, Osifo Washington, Sunday Aghedo, Okaeben Christopher, Crosby Eribo and Okunbor Nosayaba, resolved that the House has no confidence in the government of Godwin Obaseki to effectively carry out the duties of his office throughout the remainder of his tenure and hereby moved for the immediate impeachment of the governor.

They said: “The impeachment is based on the following ground, which includes, sabotaging the activities of the legislative by actively preventing the legal swearing in of elected members of the State house of assembly.

“Masterminding an attack on elected members of the House of Assembly. Masterminding the unlawful swearing in of select members of the state Assembly to further his personal agenda without the knowledge of the grand majority of the members-elect.

“Acts of intimidation, bribery and high handedness. Gross insubordination towards the APC, her chairman and the very ideals that make up this great party.

“Lack of transparency in the awarding of government contracts, mismanagement of state funds.

Gross incompetence especially in the areas of security, job creation, and rural development.

Establishment of state agencies without due consent and approval from the House of Assembly,” among others.