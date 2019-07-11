The Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has disagreed with the views of the candidate of Young Democratic Party (YDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Architect Ezekiel Nyah Etok, over the newly launched state airline, Ibom Air.

AILM, in a media briefing held in its secretariat in Uyo, on Wednesday, opposed what it described as Etok’s doubts on the profitability and sustainability of the airline.

It said although the YDP guber candidate thought the state’s airline is a wasteful venture, “Strange as it sounds,…several Nigerians, including notable opposition sympathizers such as APC chieftain, Mr. Anietie Usen and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong Esq., gave great review for the unprecedented feat…”

AILM maintained that Etok was only “grand-standing with his assertions about an innovation that has enjoyed wide acceptance from all well meaning Akwa Ibom citizens and Nigerians as a whole.

“Much as his series of essay on Ibom Air donot deserve a second thought let alone a rebuttal, we decide to make an exception of this particular piece, reason being that Etok seems emboldened each day… “

Taking a swipe at Nyah Etok’s proposal of what Ibom Air should look, the group expressed concern that his idea for the airline is no different from the herders’ demand for ‘ruga settlement’.

The statement partly reads thus:

“Considering his arguments against Ibom Air, one after the other, we state as follows:

1) Ownership:

No one doubts the fact that Ibom Air is collectively owned by all taxpaying citizens of Akwa Ibom State. Provided Architect Ezekiel Nyah Etok has updated his tax payment, he is indeed a SHAREHOLDER in the company.

It is on record that Governor Udom Emmanuel often times refers to himself as a servant-leader, admitting responsibilities given to him by God and the people.

2) Investment:

Well, we learnt Ibom Air operates on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model just as many other functioning industries littered across the state. It is yet to be listed on capital market and is not expected by law to make public its investment profile.

About the profitability of Ibom Air, all the signs are positive.